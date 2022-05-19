Dutch Jobless Rate Falls Further

Dutch jobless rate decreased for the fourth successive month in April to remain its lowest level for nineteen years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group, dropped to 3.2 percent in April from 3.3 percent in March.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.

The latest jobless rate was the lowest in the series of monthly figures from 2003, the statistical office said.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 316,000 in April from 327,000 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, declined to 6.9 percent in April from 7.1 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.