Carrie Underwood Announces 'Denim & Rhinestones' Arena Tour

On the heels of her triumphant headlining return to the iconic Stagecoach Festival, Carrie Underwood has announced her new arena tour, titled "Denim & Rhinestones," with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

The new tour will kick off on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, making stops in 43 U.S. cities, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle, Washington, on March 17.

Carrie will be joined on the tour by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. The rising star received his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and CMA and ACM Award wins for New Artist of the Year & New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, in 2021. His third album Tulip Drive will be released June 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 20 at 10 am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be sold, and more information regarding that is available at http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com

Carrie said she is thrilled to be hitting the road again with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

"I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I'm excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We've been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can't wait to see everyone on the road," she added.

Tour Dates:

2022

October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center

November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center

November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena

November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

2023

February 2, 2023 Miami, FL FTX Arena

February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

February 10, 2023 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

February 11, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

February 15, 2023 Washington DC Capital One Arena

February 17, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden

February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

February 21, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

March 16, 2023 Portland, OR MODA Center

March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

(Photo: Randee St. Nicholas)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News