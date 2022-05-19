Thai Stock Market May Give Up Support At 1,600 Points

The Thai stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 35 points or 2.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,605-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative, with selling pressure expected among the technology, transportation and tobacco stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and energy companies.

For the day, the index sank 14.35 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,605.98. Volume was 20.994 billion shares worth 62.664 billion baht. There were 1,542 decliners and 385 gainers, with 366 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gave up 0.91 percent, while Banpu retreated 1.68 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.79 percent, CP All Public fell 0.39 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods skidded 1.96 percent, Energy Absolute lost 1.45 percent, Gulf tanked 2.13 percent, IRPC slid 0.61 percent, Kasikornbank declined 1.39 percent, Krung Thai Bank weakened 0.68 percent, Krung Thai Card stumbled 2.08 percent, PTT sank 1.36 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 1.89 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 1.60 percent, Siam Commercial Bank surrendered 1.82 percent, True Corporation skidded 1.77 percent, TTB Bank slumped 1.61 percent and Thailand Airport, Bangkok Dusit Medical, B. Grimm and PTT Oil & Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday before finally turning lower for good and finishing in the red.

The Dow plummeted 236.94 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 31,253.13, while the NASDAQ shed 29.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,388.50 and the S&P 500 sank 22.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 3,900.79.

The volatility on the day came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom, with the S&P 500 closing in on bear market territory.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slumped in April. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a slowdown in in regional manufacturing activity.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday amid expectations of a pickup in energy demand on reports Chinese officials are planning to ease restrictions in Shanghai. The dollar's weakness also contributed significantly to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.62 or 2.4 percent at $112.21 a barrel.

Market Analysis