Soft Start Seen For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 700 points or 4.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,020-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative, with selling pressure expected among the technology, transportation and tobacco stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement and plastics companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 276.54 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 16,020.32 after trading between 15,892.73 and 16,111.49.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 2.59 percent, while Mega Financial surrendered 2.40 percent, CTBC Financial retreated 3.07 percent, Fubon Financial slumped 3.30 percent, First Financial declined 2.09 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 2.87 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.97 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dipped 0.20 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.47 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 2.16 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.27 percent, MediaTek skidded 1.17 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 3.90 percent, Novatek Microelectronics jumped 1.90 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 1.44 percent, Nan Ya Plastics was down 1.33 percent, Asia Cement shed 2.24 percent and Taiwan Cement lost 1.20 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday before finally turning lower for good and finishing in the red.

The Dow plummeted 236.94 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 31,253.13, while the NASDAQ shed 29.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,388.50 and the S&P 500 sank 22.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 3,900.79.

The volatility on the day came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom, with the S&P 500 closing in on bear market territory.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slumped in April. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a slowdown in in regional manufacturing activity.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday amid expectations of a pickup in energy demand on reports Chinese officials are planning to ease restrictions in Shanghai. The dollar's weakness also contributed significantly to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.62 or 2.4 percent at $112.21 a barrel.

Market Analysis