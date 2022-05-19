Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,260 points or 6.5 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 20,120-point plateau and it may see continued consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative, with selling pressure expected among the technology, transportation and tobacco stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties, stocks and casinos.

For the day, the index plummeted 523.60 points or 2.54 percent to finish at 20,120.68 after trading between 19,924.87 and 20,277.94.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies weakened 2.36 percent, while Alibaba Group plummeted 7.39 percent, Alibaba Health Info tumbled 4.99 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 6.29 percent, China Life Insurance was down 0.35 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.76 percent, China Resources Land perked 0.14 percent, CITIC advanced 0.84 percent, CNOOC skidded 2.35 percent, Country Garden rose 0.16 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 2.17 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slumped 3.08 percent, Hang Lung Properties shed 1.50 percent, Henderson Land lost 1.08 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 1.29 percent, JD.com declined 3.70 percent, Lenovo tanked 5.20 percent, Li Ning retreated 3.38 percent, Meituan stumbled 3.78 percent, New World Development fell 0.85 percent, Techtronic Industries cratered 7.46 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surrendered 4.97 percent, WuXi Biologics dropped 1.42 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday before finally turning lower for good and finishing in the red.

The Dow plummeted 236.94 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 31,253.13, while the NASDAQ shed 29.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,388.50 and the S&P 500 sank 22.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 3,900.79.

The volatility on the day came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom, with the S&P 500 closing in on bear market territory.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slumped in April. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a slowdown in in regional manufacturing activity.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday amid expectations of a pickup in energy demand on reports Chinese officials are planning to ease restrictions in Shanghai. The dollar's weakness also contributed significantly to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.62 or 2.4 percent at $112.21 a barrel.

