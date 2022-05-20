Wincanton FY Profit Increases - Quick Facts

Wincanton plc. (WIN.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for financial year ended 31 March 2022 increased to 47.9 million pounds or 38.2 pence per share from 39.1 million pounds or 31.2 pence per share in the previous year. It reflected increases in non-underlying costs primarily relating to cloud computing configuration and customisation costs now expensed as a result of changes in accounting guidance and acquisition-related costs. Non-underlying credits included the release of a historic warranty provision and consequential gains on and asset disposals.

Profit before tax for the year was 54.8 million pounds up from 46.2 million pounds in the previous year.

Underlying earnings per share, which excluded earnings from non-underlying items, increased by 27.5% to 40.8 pence from the prior year.

Underlying profit before tax for the year increased by 23.1% to 58.1 million pounds from the prior year due to the increased revenue. There was also a smaller contribution to underlying profits resulting from improved margins across the Group, following the implementation of cost control measures and contract renegotiations completed in the year. The increase was partially offset by increased net financing costs, principally due to higher interest payable on leases and less interest income on the defined benefit pension surplus.

Revenue for the year rose 16.3% year-over-year to 1.42 billion pounds. Annual organic revenue growth, excluding disposals and Cygnia Logistics acquisition in September 2021, was up 19.4%.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 8.0 pence (7.5 pence per share paid in 2021), which, together with the interim dividend of 4.0 pence per share (2.85 pence per share paid in 2021), will result in a total dividend per share for 2022 of 12.0 pence (10.35 pence per share paid in 2021). The proposed final dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 12 July 2022 and if approved by shareholders, will be paid on 5 August 2022 to shareholders on the register on 15 July 2022.

