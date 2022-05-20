Turkish Consumer Confidence Improves In May

Turkey's consumer confidence increased slightly in May, after falling sharply in the previous month.

The consumer confidence index rose to 67.6 in May from 67.3 in April, the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with Turkstat and the central bank showed Friday.

A score below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation decreased to 48.5 in May from 49.1 in April.

The index measuring the financial situation expectation over the next twelve months advanced to 66.5 from 63.9.

Consumers' view about the future general economic situation fell in May and the relevant indicator dropped to 66.3 from 67.3.

The assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months improved with the index rising to 89.0 from 88.8 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.