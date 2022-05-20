Kehlani Announces 2022 'Blue Water Road Trip'

Kehlani has announced an expansive U.S.-European tour in support of her new album Blue Water Road.
Blue Water Road, featuring Justin Bieber, Syd and Jessie Reyez, ranked at No. 3 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.
The 43-date "Blue Water Road Trip," which includes 28 North American shows and 15 European concerts, will kick off at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C., on July 30.
Destin Conrad will join Kehlani throughout the tour, while Rico Nasty will accompany her on the U.S. leg.
Tickets sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers get special access to presale tickets until Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.
Tour Dates:
07/30 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/01 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
08/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/05 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/09 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/12 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center
08/16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
08/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/22 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
08/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!
08/26 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/30 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/01 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
09/03 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/06 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/09 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
09/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/15 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/17 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
09/18 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/21 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!
09/30 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/21 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell
11/17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
11/18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/21 - Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle
11/22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 - Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
11/26 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*
11/27 - Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/30 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
12/03 - Tilburg, NL @ O13
12/04 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
12/07 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
12/09 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/10 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy
12/12 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
(Photo: Atlantic Records)
