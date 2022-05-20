Kehlani Announces 2022 'Blue Water Road Trip'

Kehlani has announced an expansive U.S.-European tour in support of her new album Blue Water Road.

Blue Water Road, featuring Justin Bieber, Syd and Jessie Reyez, ranked at No. 3 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.

The 43-date "Blue Water Road Trip," which includes 28 North American shows and 15 European concerts, will kick off at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C., on July 30.

Destin Conrad will join Kehlani throughout the tour, while Rico Nasty will accompany her on the U.S. leg.

Tickets sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers get special access to presale tickets until Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

Tour Dates:

07/30 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/01 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

08/03 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/05 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/09 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/12 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

08/16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

08/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/22 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

08/24 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!

08/26 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/30 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/01 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/03 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/06 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/09 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/17 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

09/18 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/21 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!

09/30 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/21 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

11/17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

11/18 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/21 - Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinhalle

11/22 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 - Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

11/26 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer*

11/27 - Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/29 - Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/30 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

12/03 - Tilburg, NL @ O13

12/04 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

12/09 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/10 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

12/12 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

