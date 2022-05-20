Poland Average Gross Wages Increase More Than Expected

Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in April, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries increased 14.4 percent yearly in April. Economists had expected a 12.8 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages declined 0.6 percent in April.

At the same time, average paid employment grew 2.8 percent annually in April. Economists had expected a growth of 2.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 0.2 percent in April, data showed.

