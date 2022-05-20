Brett Eldredge Announces Headlining 'Songs About You Tour'

Country singer Brett Eldredge has announced dates for his upcoming "Songs About You Tour." He also released a new track, "Wait Up For Me," along with an accompanying music video.

The North American headlining tour will kick off on June 19 at Dupage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton, Illinois. The trek will conclude on September 24 at Huntington Park Amphitheater in Saginaw, Michigan.

Breland, Nate Smith, Lauren Alaina, Shelby Darrall and Caylee Hammack will provide support on certain dates. Tickets will be on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 am local time.

Meanwhile, "Wait Up For Me" was co-written by Eldredge alongside Mark Trussell and Heather Morgan. The song will feature on Eldredge's forthcoming fifth studio album, Songs About You, due out June 17.

"Mark [Trussell] and I started writing this song by the fireplace in Montana," Eldredge explains. "He was playing around with some chords on the piano and I just started singing and putting a sexy feel to it."

He added, "Heather [Morgan] was dealing with some altitude sickness that day and was resting at the time but suddenly she appeared out of nowhere with this amazing line - 'I'm gonna keep you warm like a furnace in the winter // you can cool me off like a summertime breeze.' She arose from her slumber and just jumped right in!"

Brett Eldredge Songs About You Tour Dates:

June 19 - Wheaton, IL @ Dupage County Fairgrounds

July 22 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 23 - Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre

July 24 - Las Vegas @ The Venetian Theater

July 28 - San Diego @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 29 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

July 30 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Aug 4 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Amphitheatre

Aug 5 - Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

Aug 6 - Doswell, VA @ SERVPRO Pavilion

Aug 18 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 19 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amp

Sept 2 - Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

Sept 3 - Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

Sept 4 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept 9 - Madison, WI @ Overture Hall

Sept 10 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Sept 15 - East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

Sept 16 - Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center

Sept 17 - Bethlehem, PA @ SteelStacks

Sept 22 - Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

Sept 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foelinger Theater

Sept 24 - Saginaw, MI @ Huntington Park Amphitheater

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News