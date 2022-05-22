Taiwan Data On Tap For Monday

Taiwan will on Monday provide April numbers for industrial production, retail sales and unemployment, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In March, industrial production rose 2.15 percent on year, retail sales gained 4.8 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.70 percent.

Singapore will see April data for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 1.2 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.9 percent.

Hong Kong will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

Thailand will provide April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 17.8 percent on year, easing from 18.0 percent. Exports are called higher by an annual 14.55 percent, down from 19.5 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is called roughly flat following the $1.46 billion surplus a month earlier.

