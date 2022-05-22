Dio's 'Holy Diver' Getting Super Deluxe Edition

Rhino Records has announced that a super deluxe edition of Dio's 1983 debut album Holy Diver will be out on July 8, two days head of what would have been Ronnie James Dio's 80th birthday.

The Holy Diver: Super Deluxe Edition set, remixed by Joe Barresi, will contain some unreleased outtakes, live tracks and rarities from the era, will be available in four-CD, two-LP and digital editions.

"Dio … provided vocals and lyrics for some of the most iconic rock albums of all time with Black Sabbath and Rainbow, before establishing his own band Dio," the label said in a statement. "Holy Diver was a platinum-certified smash and one of the late singer-songwriter's most groundbreaking achievements."

Barresi "used the original analog tapes to remix all nine tracks on the album," the statement noted, adding that a "newly remastered version of the original 1983 mix" is also included.

Alternate takes of "Rainbow in the Dark," "Invisible" and "Straight Through the Heart" and an unreleased live recording of the band's performance in Fresno, California, are also featured in the deluxe edition.

Dio, 'Holy Diver' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing:

CD1: 'Holy Diver' (2022 Joe Barresi Mix)

1."Stand Up And Shout"

2."Holy Diver"

3."Gypsy"

4."Caught In The Middle"

5."Don't Talk To Strangers"

6."Straight Through The Heart"

7."Invisible"

8."Rainbow In The Dark"

9."Shame On The Night"

CD2: 'Holy Diver' (2022 Remaster)

CD3: Live at Selland Arena, Fresno, CA, 1983 (Unreleased)

1.Intro

2. "Stand Up And Shout"

3. "Straight Through The Heart"

4. "Shame On The Night"

5. "Children Of The Sea"

6. "Holy Diver"

7. "Heaven And Hell" - including guitar solo

8. "Rainbow In The Dark"

9. "Man On The Silver Mountain"

10. "Starstuck"

11. "Man On The Silver Mountain" - reprise

12. "Don't Talk To Strangers"

CD4: Outtakes, Singles & B-Sides (Tracks 1-7 unreleased)

1. "Evil Eyes" - Wyn Davis remix

2. "Don't Talk To Strangers" - Take 1 (Joe Barresi mix)

3. "Invisible" - Take 1 (Joe Barresi mix)

4. "Invisible" - Take 3 (Joe Barresi mix)

5. "Rainbow In The Dark" - Alternative Guitar Solo Version (Joe Barresi mix)

6. "Straight Through The Heart" - Take 2 (Joe Barresi mix)

7. "Straight Through The Heart" - Take 3 (Joe Barresi mix)

8. "Rainbow In The Dark" - 7" Mono Edit

9. "Evil Eyes" - 1983 Version. B-Side of "Holy Diver"

10. "Rainbow In The Dark" - 7" Stereo Edit

(Photo: Rhino)

