Teva: Study Finds Austedo Provided Improvements In TD-related Movements In Postmenopausal Women

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced new efficacy and safety data from a 3-year open-label extension study on Austedo (deutetrabenazine) tablets in postmenopausal women with tardive dyskinesia or TD.

The company will present data at the 2022 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, held May 21-25 in New Orleans and online June 7-10.

The analysis found Austedo provided improvements in TD-related movements in postmenopausal women. Majority of patients showed improvement across two patient outcome measures, Patient Global Impression of Change, and Clinical Global Impression of Change. AUSTEDO safety findings were consistent with findings from the overall OLE study population (n=337), with no new safety concerns from long-term treatment.

The physical, psychological and social impact of TD was examined in two studies that assessed the burden and stigma of TD, regardless of the underlying condition, from the perspectives of both patients and caregivers in the U.S.

Findings demonstrated that TD has a significant psychological and social impact on patients and the patient experience can provide insight into stigma associated with TD.

According to the Findings, Over half of patients reported often/always feeling psychological impacts of TD, such as low self-esteem, fear of being rejected, being anxious/worried, being embarrassed, and being irritable/frustrated/angry.

Over 90% of patients reported TD impacted physical functioning, with over two-thirds reporting moderate-to-severe impact on 15 of 24 impact measures, including: ability to fall asleep (86.3%), ability to exercise and do household chores (77%, 76.6%), ability to hold items such as glass or fork (76.3%), worry about choking (76.2%), and feeling self-conscious about speech difficulties (74.8%).

Austedo is indicated for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia in adults.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News