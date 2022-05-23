Poland Retail Sales Growth Slows In April

Poland's retail sales growth eased at the start of the second quarter, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

At constant prices, retail sales climbed 19.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 21.1 percent gain in the same month last year.

The overall annual growth in April was largely driven by a 121.4 percent jump in sales of textiles, clothing and footwear.

Newspapers, books and other sale in specialized stores registered a significant growth of 38.2 percent.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances rose 27.9 percent and other retail sales alone advanced 21.2 percent.

At the same time, sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles and parts fell 11.2 percent in April compared to same month last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.1 percent in April.

At current prices, retails sales surged 33.4 percent annually in April, beating economists' forecast for an increase of 30.6 percent.

Compared to previous month, retail sales rose 2.1 percent.

Economic News

