South Korea Consumer Sentiment Ebbs In May - BoK

Consumer sentiment in South Korea slipped in May, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday with an index score of 102.6 - down from 103.8 in April.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was three points lower than in April at 89, and the outlook was one point lower at 93.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was one point lower than in April at 98 and the outlook was two points higher at 116.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was unchanged at 74, and the outlook was three points lower at 84.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 3.3 percent.

Economic News

