New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The RBNZ is widely expected to boost its Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points, from 1.50 percent to 2.00 percent.

Singapore will release final Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year - slowing from 2.3 percent on quarter and 6.1 percent on year in the previous three months. Singapore also will see Q1 data for current account; in the previous three months, the surplus was SGD25.72 billion.

Australia will provide Q1 numbers for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.0 percent on quarter following the 0.4 percent contraction in the previous three months.

Japan will see final March figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes; in February, their scores were 100.1 and 96.8, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.