Finland Jobless Rate Falls In April

Finland's jobless rate declined sharply and employment increased in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group declined to 6.2 percent in April from 8.0 percent in the same month last year. In March, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.

The jobless rate fell to 6.9 percent in April from 7.0 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 69,000 to 193,000 in April from 262,000 in the last year.

The employment rate trend rose to 73.8 percent in April from 71.5 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 113,000 from a year ago to 2.589 million.

Economic News

