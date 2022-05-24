Czech Economic Confidence Improves In May

The Czech Republic's economic confidence improved in May, while consumer confidence decreased to the lowest in a decade, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 101.8 in May from 100.0 in April.

The confidence index increased to 107.0 in May from 103.8 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index improved to 106.7 in May from 99.5 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction fell to 118.6 from 123.5 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 103.3 from 100.8.

The consumer confidence index fell to 75.8 in May from 81.3 a month ago. This was the lowest since May 2012, the statistical office said.

More households were worried about their personal financial situation, overall economic situation and rising unemployment.

Economic News

