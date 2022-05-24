European Stocks Close Notably Lower As Growth Worries Weigh

European stocks fell on Tuesday as worries about economic slowdown and rising inflation, and fears about the impact of higher interest rates triggered widespread selling in the .

Extended lockdown measures in China, and Snapchat parent Snap's warning about deteriorating macroeconomic trends added to the woes.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.14%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.39% down, Germany's DAX dropped 1.8% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 1.66%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.15%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.

Greece and Portugal ended higher, while Spain settled flat.

Retail stocks suffered the most. Several travel-related stocks too had a weak outing.

In the UK market, WPP plunged more than 9%. SSE shed nearly 8% and Scottish Mortgage drifted down 6.5%.

Royal Mail, Hargreaves Lansdown, ITV, Harbour Energy, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Rolls-Royce Holdings, IAG and Melrose Industries lost 2.5 to 5.5%.

Shares of power generation company Drax Group tumbled 14% after Citi cut the stock's rating and lowered its price target.

HSBC Holdings rallied 3.6% and Barclays gained 3.2%. Airtel Africa, Fresnillo, Standard Chartered, Vodafone Group, BT Group and Glencore advanced 1.25 to 2.6%.

In the French market, Air France-KLM tanked nearly 21%. Publicis Groupe lost about 7%, while Accor ended 4.3% down. Safran, Atos, Airbus Group, Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics, Faurecia and Unibail Rodamco ended lower by 3 to 4%.

In Germany, HelloFresh ended nearly 9% down. Deutsche Wohnen, RWE, Zalando, Puma, Infineon Technologies and E.ON lost 3 to 6%. Vonovia, Deutsche Post, Linde, MTU Aero Engines, Adidas, BASF, Volkswagen, Siemens, Continental and Bayer also declined sharply.

Deutsche Boerse climbed about 2%. Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Symrise and Qiagen posted modest gains.

In economic news, the UK private sector grew at the weakest pace in more than a year in May amid escalating inflationary pressures and heightened geopolitical uncertainty, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index fell sharply to 51.8 in May from 58.2 in April. The expected score was 56.5.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index slid to 51.8 in June from 58.9 a month ago. The score was forecast to drop moderately to 57.0. The manufacturing PMI dropped to a 16-month low of 54.6 from 55.8 in the previous month. The reading was also below the flash 55.0.

The UK budget deficit narrowed from last year in April, but the shortfall, at GBP 18.6 billion, was the fourth-highest on record, according to a report from the Office for National Statistics. Economists had expected the shortfall to be GBP 17.8 billion.

Elsewhere, France's private sector continued to expand at a stronger pace in May despite slower expansions in both the manufacturing and services sectors, the purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed.

The confidence index dropped for a fourth straight month, to 106 in May from 108 in April, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday. The index was forecast to fall to 107. The latest reading was the weakest since September last year.

The flash composite output index, which combines manufacturing and services, dropped to a two-month low of 57.1 in May from 57.6 in April, which was the highest in 51 months. The index was forecast to fall to 57.0.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.4 in May from 58.9 in April. The expected score was 58.6. The manufacturing PMI dropped to a seven-month low of 54.5 in May from 55.7 in the previous month.

Euro area private sector expanded at a stronger pace in May, led by the services sector, despite the war in Ukraine, supply constraints and rising cost of living, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The composite output index dropped to 54.9 in May from 55.8 in April. The reading was forecast to fall moderately to 55.3.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index slid to 56.3 from 57.7 a month ago. Economists had forecast a score of 57.5. At 54.4, the manufacturing PMI reached an 18-month low in May, down from 55.5 in April and economists' forecast of 54.9.

In Germany, the services PMI registered 56.3, down from 57.6 in the previous month. The expected level was 57.2. Meanwhile, the factory PMI rose marginally to 54.7 from 54.6.

The focus this week will be on the World Economic Forum, which is taking place, bringing together political and business leaders from around the world.

