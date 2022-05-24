South Korea Business Confidence Index Slips In May - BoK

Business conditions in South Korea deteriorated slightly in May, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday with a Business Survey Index score of 86 - down from 87 in April. The outlook also fell one point, from 88 to 87.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on conditions for May was 86, up one point from the previous month. The outlook for the following month also rose by one point to 86.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) - a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for May was 106.7, up 1.0 point from April.

Economic News

