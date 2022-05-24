Australian Market Notably Higher

The Australian stock market is notably higher on Wednesday, recouping the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,200 level, despite the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with gains in materials, financial and gold mining stocks offsetting weakness in stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 50.20 points or 0.70 percent to 7,179.00, after touching a high of 7,218.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 45.30 points or 0.61 percent to 7,418.50. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.5 percent each. BHP Group is plunging more than 9 percent as its shares are trading ex-dividend for its in-specie dividend later in the day. It will distribute new shares in the newly named Woodside Energy to shareholders.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Petroleum is edging up 0.3 percent, Santos is adding almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent, while Beach energy is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global and Appen are losing almost 4 percent each, while Xero is declining more than 1 percent, Zip is down almost 2 percent and Afterpay owner Block is plunging almost 6 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 1 percent and Westpac is adding more than 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are advancing almost 2 percent each.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 4 percent, while Resolute Mining, Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are adding more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.709 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly steep drop on the day, ending the session at its lowest closing level since November of 2020.

The Nasdaq climbed off its worst levels of the day but still closed down 270.83 points or 2.4 percent at 11,264.45. The S&P 500 also slid 32.27 points or 0.8 percent to 3,941.48, while the narrow Dow managed to close modestly higher, up 48.38 points or 0.2 percent at 31,928.62.

The major European also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures slipped on Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to China's increased Covid-19 curbs. Markets are also worried that aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks to control inflation could tip the global into a recession. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.52 or 0.5 percent at $109.77 a barrel.

