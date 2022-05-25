European Economics Preview: Germany Revised GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts and consumer confidence survey results from Germany are the major economic reports due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's revised GDP data for the first quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.2 percent sequential growth.

In the meantime, Germany Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking sentiment index is seen at -26 in June versus -26.5 in May.

Also, Sweden producer prices and unemployment figures are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the index to rise marginally to 89 in May from 88 in April.

At 4.00 am ET, Poland's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is expected to fall to 5.3 percent in April from 5.4 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.