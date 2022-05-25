Multiple Products Containing Jif Peanut Butter Recalled

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of multiple products that contain the recently recalled Jif Peanut Butter from J. M. Smucker Co. due to Salmonella concerns.

Country Fresh, Taher, Inc., Garden Cut, LLC, Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., and Coblentz Chocolate Co. have recalled various products made with the Jif peanut butter.

Food products maker J. M. Smucker's last week's recall was following a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Jif peanut butter recall involved various creamy, crunchy, natural, no added sugar, and reduced fat peanut butter, among others with lot codes 1274425 - 2140425.

The FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and state and local partners, are investigating the salmonella outbreak, in which 14 people were ill, including 2 hospitalizations.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are urged not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter and to dispose the products immediately.

In the latest recalls, Country Fresh called back select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups containing Jif peanut butter. The products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package. They were distributed in various retail stores in around 20 states.

Country Fresh has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products. The company has suspended production of the fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups.

Further, Plymouth, Minnesota-based Taher is recalling its 6.3 ounce packages of "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" that contain Jif Peanut Butter. The products were distributed in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin in retail stores and vending machines. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with Taher's products.

Indianapolis, Indiana -based Garden Cut called back Garden Cut products containing 0.750z JifPeanut Butter Cup. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products. The product was distributed to seven states, such as Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Further, Portland, Oregon -based Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods recalled perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz. Cups. The recalled products have 9-days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets from 02/19/2022 through 05/23/2022.

Walnut Creek, Ohio -based Coblentz Chocolate also called back various chocolate products containing Jif peanut butter with lot numbers 1315-2140. The products included in the recall were sold between November 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022 nationwide through Coblentz Chocolate retail store and other retail locations.

Consumers of the recalled items are urged to dispose of the products or return them to the respective companies.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News