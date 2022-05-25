Japan Leading Index Increases Less Than Estimated

Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 100.8 in March from 100.1 in February. In the initial estimate, the reading was 101.0.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, increased to 97.5 in March from 96.8 a month ago. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 97.0.

The lagging index was 95.4 in March versus 95.7 in the initial estimate. In February, the reading was 95.2.

