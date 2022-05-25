Sweden Jobless Rate Steady At 8.2%

Sweden's jobless rate remained unchanged in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate was 8.2 percent in April, same as seen in March. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.4 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 458,000 in April from 453,600 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 26.0 percent in April from 25.6 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 68.5 percent in April from 67.7 percent in March. The number of employed persons rose to 5.151 million from 5.091 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent in April.

