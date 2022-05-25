Netflix Broadens Gaming Squad With 4 New Games On Mobile App

Video streaming giant Netflix Inc. announced the availability of a variety of mobile games. Players can download the games directly from the Netflix mobile app.

The new games include Dragon Up (East Side Games), Moonlighter (11 Bit Studios), Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt (HandyGames), and Exploding Kittens - The Game (Exploding Kittens Digital).

Dragon Up, Moonlighter, and Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt games are available from Tuesday at 10 am PT, while Exploding Kittens - The Game will be available on May 31.

Android mobile users can download any game from the dedicated games row and a games tab, while iOS mobile users can select any game from the games row to download.

Dragon Up, the colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure single-player game, is about hatching and collecting rare dragons, then helping them revive their magic. The player needs to save the kingdom by discovering each dragon's unique design, personality, and rewards.

Netflix noted that Dragon Up's flat, graphic style takes inspiration from Scandinavian Design and Illustration seen in early storybooks and fairy tales.

Further, Moonlighter, an RPG adventure, is the company's first game from Spain. In the action role-playing game, the gamer can step into the shoes of Will, a courageous shopkeeper, who secretly dreams of becoming a hero. By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries.

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt, the mobile version of the acclaimed strategy game, and Netflix's first game from Germany, is about running a kingdom. The gamer starts with a small village and build own way up to a massive medieval metropolis.

The last one, Exploding Kittens - The Game, is based on the popular Exploding Kittens card game, in which players draw cards aiming to avoid the exploding kitten. It is a single or multiplayer game from the hit tabletop game creator Exploding Kittens.

Netflix members will be able to play with two new exclusive cards, Radar and Flip Flop, enabling players to manipulate the deck in new ways.

The company added that future versions of Exploding Kittens - The Game will have an exclusive expansion pack of cards that will be themed around the Netflix series coming in 2023.

