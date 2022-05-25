Wall Street Poised To Open In Negative Territory

The minutes of the latest Fed meeting and the report on durable goods orders might get special attention on Wednesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares were mostly higher at the close of the day while European shares are broadly lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 139.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 67.00 points.

The Nasdaq closed down 270.83 points or 2.4 percent at 11,264.45 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also slid 32.27 points or 0.8 percent to 3,941.48, while the narrow Dow managed to close modestly higher, up 48.38 points or 0.2 percent at 31,928.62.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for April will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the prior month.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the index was at 92.9.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 3.4 million barrels, and the Gasoline Inventories were down 4.8 million barrels.

A two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.19 percent to settle at 3,107.46.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent to finish at 20,171.27.

Japanese shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday. The Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.3 percent to 26,677.80, while the broader Topix closed marginally lower at 1,876.58.

Australian finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 7,155.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,391.70.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 22.41 points or 0.37 percent. The German DAX is losing 39.05 points or 0.22 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 14.52 points or 0.20 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 6.54 points or 0.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.23 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News