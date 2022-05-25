Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced a 2023 International Tour.

Springsteen and his primary backing rock band will mark their return to the road in early February with a string of to-be-announced U.S. arena dates, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28 in Barcelona and a second North American tour leg starting in August.

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced later.

These will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," said Springsteen. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond."

Information about tickets will be available at brucespringsteen.net/shows.

Tour Dates:

April 28 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

May 5 - Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

May 7 - Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

May 13 - Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

May 18 - Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21 - Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

May 25 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11 - Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

June 13 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

June 21 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 26 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

June 30 - Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka Stadion

July 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

July 13 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken Stadium

July 15 - Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 18 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 25 - Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

(Photo: Danny Clinch)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News