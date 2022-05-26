European Economics Preview: Italy Business Confidence Data Due

Business and consumer confidence survey results from Italy are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Turkey economic confidence survey data is due. In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes and consumer sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is seen at 109.0 in May versus 110.0 in April. The consumer sentiment index is expected to rise to 100.5 from 100.0 in the previous month.



Also, Italy's industrial turnover data is due for March.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its one-week repo rate at 14.00 percent.

