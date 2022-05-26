Jimmie Allen Reveals 'Tulip Drive' Tracklist

Rising country star Jimmie Allen has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, Tulip Drive.

Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group is set to release the 17-track album on June 24.

The album's first instant grat track, "On My Way," a duet featuring Allen and Jennifer Lopez, will be available on Friday. The album will be available for pre-order on the same day.

"This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences — from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties & the good times," Allen said in a statement.

On the album's lead single, "Down Home," Allen pays tribute to his late father, James "Big Jim" Allen.

Tulip Drive Tracklist:

1. Be alright (Jimmie Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone, Castle)

2. What i'm talkin bout (Zach Abend, Michael Hardy, Seth Ennis)

3. Kissin you (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

4. Down home (Jimmie Allen, Rian Ball, Cameron Bedell, Tate Howell)

5. Settle on back (Jimmie Allen, Tate Howell, Trip Howell, David Pramik)

6. Pesos (feat. CeeLo Green & T-Pain) (Jimmie Allen, Edward Martin, Vincent Venditto, T-Pain, Thomas Callaway, Yannique DeLisle Barker, Chris Doyle, J. "Lonny" Bereal)

7. Love in the living room (Jimmie Allen, Jesse Frasure, Brandon Day, Alysa Vanderheym, Cary Barlowe)

8. On my way (Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez) (Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt, Michael Pollack)

9. Broken hearted (feat. Katie Ohh) (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Will Weatherly)

10. Habits & hearts (Steven McMorran, Derrick Southerland, Jess Cates)

11. Right now (Jimmie Allen, Matt Rogers, Jordan Schmidt)

12. Wouldn't feel like summer (Alysa Vandereheym, Matthew McGinn, Jimmie Deeghan)

13. Undo (Matt Rogers, Matt McVaney, Daniel Breland)

14. Get you a girl (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach, Matt Jenkins)

15. Keep em coming (Jimmie Allen, Brad Tursi, Will Weatherly)

16. Every time i say amen (Travis Hill, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman)

17. You won't be alone (feat. Aadyn) (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach)

(Photo: Shea Flynn)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News