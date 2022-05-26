Canadian Market Seen Opening On Positive Note

Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Thursday thanks to a firm trend in European and higher crude oil prices.

Investors will also be reacting to the latest batch of earnings announcements and economic data from Canada and the U.S.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported net income of $4.3 billion for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 , up $238 million or 6% from the prior year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported adjusted net income of $3,714 million for the second-quarter of this fiscal, compared with $3,775 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported adjuste net income of $1,652 million for the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with adjusted net income of $1,666 million in the year-ago quarter.

On the economic front, Canada's CFIB's barometer long-term index dropped 3.3 points to 61.6 in May of 2022, according to a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Data on Canadian retail sales for the month of March, and average weekly earnings in March, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market moved higher after a flat start Wednesday morning, and despite a couple of setbacks that very nearly pushed it down into the red, ended the session on a firm note.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 97.55 points or 0.48% at 20,383.75 after scaling a low of 20,290.69 and a high of 20,452.54 intraday.

Asian stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Thursday amid worries that tightening global financial conditions will weigh on economic growth.

European stocks are broadly higher with investors reacting favorably to the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes, and looking ahead to some crucial economic data from the U.S.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.66 or 0.6% at $110.99 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.10 or 0.17% at $1,843.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $21.860 an ounce.

