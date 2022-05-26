Hungary Unemployment Rate Declines Further

Hungary's unemployment rate declined further in the February to April period, while it remained stable for the month of April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 3.5 percent in February to April period from 3.7 percent during January-March.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 170,300 during the February-April period from 181,100 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 10.0 percent in the three months ended April versus 7.5 percent in the preceding three months.

The employment rate rose marginally to 63.8 percent in February-April period from 63.7 percent in January to March period.

Date also showed that the unemployment rate for the month of April was 3.6 percent, the same as in March, which was the lowest rate since March 2020.

