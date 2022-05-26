Italy Industrial Turnover Increases In March

Italy's industrial turnover rose for the third straight month in March, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

Industrial turnover increased 2.4 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.9 percent growth in February.

Domestic turnover rose 2.6 percent monthly in March, the same as seen in February. Foreign turnover gained 1.8 percent, after a 3.6 percent rise.

Turnover of energy grew 12.0 percent monthly in March and that of intermediate goods rose 3.0 percent.

Turnover of consumer goods increased 1.9 percent, while capital goods turnover decreased 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial turnover grew 21.4 percent in March, following a 20.8 percent increase in the previous month, data showed.

Domestic turnover increased 21.6 percent yearly and foreign turnover rose 20.9 percent in March.

