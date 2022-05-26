Indonesia Shares May Bounce Higher Again On Friday

Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Ascension Day, the Indonesia stock market had moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 320 points or 4.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,880-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive, with support expected from the technology, retail, oil and airline stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index slumped 30.64 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 6,883.50 after trading between 6,858.70 and 6,944.48.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.42 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga dropped 0.99 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia retreated 1.65 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.34 percent, Bank Mandiri sank 0.95 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surrendered 2.47 percent, Indosat lost 0.47 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 2.61 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.99 percent, United Tractors fell 0.41 percent, Astra International was down 0.70 percent, Energi Mega Persada slumped 0.89 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.04 percent, Aneka Tambang cratered 3.11 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 3.18 percent, Timah tumbled 1.94 percent, Bumi Resources surged 3.70 percent and Indocement and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and picked up steam ad the day progressed, finishing near session highs.

The Dow spiked 516.91 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 32,637.10, while the NASDAQ surged 305..91 points or 2.68 percent to end at 11,740.65 and the S&P 500 jumped 79.11 points or 1.99 percent to close at 4,057.84.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following recent weakness.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department reported that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected last week.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said economic activity in the U.S. slumped slightly more than estimated in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales plummeted by much more than expected in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday amid increasing signs of tight supply in the market ahead of the peak U.S. driving season that kicks off next week. A weak dollar and the possibility of EU sanctions on Russian oil also contributed to the jump in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $3.76 or 3.4 percent at $114.09 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com