Tokyo Inflation Climbs 2.4% On Year In May

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.4 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That missed expectations for 2.6 percent and was down from 2.5 percent in April.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 1.9 percent on year in May. That was unchanged from the previous month's reading, although it also missed forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent.

Economic News

