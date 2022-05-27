European Economics Preview: Eurozone Monetary Aggregate Data Due

The monetary aggregates data from Eurozone is the only major statistical report due on Friday.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to publish retail sales for April. Sales are forecast to drop 1.9 percent annually, slower than the 4.2 percent decrease in March.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue Eurozone money supply data for April. Economists expect M3 to grow 6.3 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in March.

Also, Italy's Istat releases non-EU trade data for April. The deficit totaled EUR 0.5 billion in March.

In the meantime, Austria manufacturing PMI data is due.

