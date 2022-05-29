Thai Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

Thailand will on Monday release April figures for industrial production, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial production is forecast to rise 1.6 percent on year after slipping 0.1 percent in March.

Economic News

