Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 600 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just beneath the 20,700-point plateau although it's expected to see additional support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat is easing concerns for the outlook of interest rates, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties, oil companies and stocks.

For the day, the index surged 581.16 points or 2.89 percent to finish at 20,697.36 after trading between 20,494.15 and 20,779.75.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 2.34 percent, while Alibaba Group skyrocketed 12.21 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 4.99 percent, China Life Insurance rose 2.09 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 1.84 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) improved 1.23 percent, China Resources Land gained 2.17 percent, CITIC advanced 3.25 percent, CNOOC strengthened 3.45 percent, Country Garden was up 0.36 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 2.82 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 3.54 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 1.38 percent, Henderson Land gathered 1.69 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 1.74 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.08 percent, JD.com spiked 5.57 percent, Lenovo improved 3.16 percent, Li Ning rallied 3.74 percent, Meituan climbed 3.34 percent, New World Development added 2.05 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 5.93 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gathered 2.65 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 7.21 percent and Alibaba Health Info was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing sharply higher.

The Dow surged 575.76 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,212.96, while the NASDAQ soared 390.43 points or 3.33 percent to end at 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 spiked 100.40 points or 2.47 percent to close at 4,158.24.

For the week, the Dow soared 6.2 percent, the NASDAQ rallied 6.8 percent and the S&P gained 6.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing a slowdown in the pace of core consumer price growth in April. The data contributed to optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in the second half of the year.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.

