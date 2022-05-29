Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in materials and energy stocks amid higher metal and crude oil prices. Technology stocks were also strong.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 72.80 points or 1.01 percent to 7,255.50, after touching a high of 7,267.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 75.60 points or 1.02 percent to 7,488.70. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent. Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are adding almost 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are up more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mixed. Santos is gaining almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.5 percent, while Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent. Woodside Energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Xero is gaining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is up 1.5 percent, Zip is adding more than 4 percent and Afterpay owner Block is surging 7.5 percent, while Appen is losing more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is adding 2.5 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are all edging up 0.2 percent each.

In other news, Shares in Bubs Australia are skyrocketing more than 42 percent after the infant formula company secured a deal to send ship at least 1.25 million tins of baby formula cans to the U.S. to help ease a nationwide shortage.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.716 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, extending the strong upward move seen on Tuesday and Wednesday. The major averages continued to recover after hitting their lowest levels in over a year in recent sessions.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 575.77 points or 1.8 percent to 33,212.96, the Nasdaq spiked 390.48 points or 3.3 percent to 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 surged 100.40 points or 2.5 percent to 4,158.24.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 1.6 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.

