European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic sentiment from eurozone and flash consumer prices from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for April. Economists expect import price inflation to rise to 32.0 percent from 31.2 percent in March.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is set to publish revised GDP data and foreign trade figures. Also, retail sales and household spending from Norway are due.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue flash consumer and harmonized prices for May. EU harmonized inflation is seen at 8.2 percent versus 8.3 percent in April.

In the meantime, the National Institute of Economic Research releases Sweden economic tendency survey results. Also, Swiss KOF leading index is due. Economists forecast the leading index to rise to 102.3 in May from 101.7 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue Eurozone economic sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to fall slightly to 104.9 in May from 105.0 in the previous month.

At 8.00 am ET, Germany's flash CPI & HICP data is due. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 7.6 percent in May from 7.4 percent in April.

