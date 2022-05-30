European Shares Set For Firm Start As China Covid Curbs Ease

European stocks look set to open on a firm note Monday after China reported the fewest new Covid-19 cases in almost three months.

Trading activity is expected to remain thin as U.S. stock and bond will remain closed today for the Memorial Day public holiday.

Both Beijing and Shanghai eased COVID restrictions, with authorities in Shanghai rolling out a total of 50 stimulus measures to support the local , which has been hit hard by the restrictions.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, while a weakening dollar buoyed greenback-priced bullion and oil.

Oil prices rose to two-month highs ahead of the EU meet today and tomorrow to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Economic sentiment from eurozone and flash consumer price data from Germany are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

Across the Atlantic, this week's economic calendar features jobless claims data, a couple of speeches by Fed officials, manufacturing and service sector activity numbers, the Fed's Beige Book report and the monthly jobs report.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday to snap a seven-week losing streak amid bets that softening economic data and early signs that inflation may have peaked will eventually convince Fed officials to slow the pace of tightening in the second half of the year.

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed to 4.9 percent in April from 5.2 percent in March, indicating that price pressures could be easing a bit.

The Dow climbed 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 3.3 percent and the S&P 500 rallied 2.5 percent.

European stocks extended gains for a third straight session on Friday amid signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.4 percent.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both surged around 1.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 underperformed with a 0.3 percent gain after Britain announced a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits.

