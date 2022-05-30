Dutch Business Confidence Weakens In May

The Netherlands' producer confidence weakened in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer sentiment index fell to 9.9 in May from 10.8 in April. This was above the average score of 1.0 seen over the past twenty years.

Producers were more positive about the order book, the agency said. Their assessments of expected activity were less positive and stocks of finished goods were more negative.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months than those who predicted a decline, the agency added.

Producers in the electrical and machine industry were more positive in May.

Economic News

