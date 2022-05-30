Italy Producer Price Inflation Eases Slightly

Italy's producer price inflation eased marginally in April, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The producer price index surged 35.3 percent year-over-year in April, following a 36.9 percent rise in March.

Domestic market producer prices grew 44.1 percent in April compared to last year and those in the foreign market rose 13.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in April, much slower than the 4.0 percent increase in the prior month.

Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 2.0 percent monthly and 14.5 percent yearly in April.

Economic News

