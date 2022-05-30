Estonia Retail Sales Rise In April

Estonia's retail sales increased in April mainly due to higher turnover in stores selling manufacturing goods, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, increased 12.0 percent year-on-year in April.

The latest growth in turnover in retail trade was primarily influenced by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover grew by 26.0 percent year on year, Johanna Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

"The main reason for the significant growth in the turnover of these stores was the fact that, last year, shopping centers were closed for the entire month of April due to the emergency situation," Pihlak said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 6.0 percent in April. On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover fell 2.0 percent monthly in April.

