Norway Retail Sales Fall In April

Norway's retail sales declined in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell 0.9 percent month-on-month in April, after a 3.0 percent rise in March. In February, sales had decreased 1.0 percent.

Sales of other household equipment dropped 2.7 percent monthly in April and those of culture and recreation goods fell 1.6 percent.

Sales of automotive fuel, and non-specialized stores decreased 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales decreased 0.9 percent monthly in April, after a 3.2 percent growth in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales decreased 2.4 percent in April, following a 1.0 percent fall in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.