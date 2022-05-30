Portugal Consumer Confidence Improves In May

Portugal's consumer confidence improved in May, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -30.1 in May from -32.9 in April.

While the manufacturing confidence index decreased to -4.1 in May from -1.1 in the previous month, the construction sector morale rose to -2.9 in May from -5.4 April.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector weakened to 2.0 in May and the confidence measure in the services sector fell slightly to 22.6.

The economic climate indicator fell to 1.8 in May from 2.1 in April.

