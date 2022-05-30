Sweden Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In April

Sweden's trade balance showed a deficit in April versus a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The trade balance swung to a deficit of SEK 1.8 billion in April from a surplus of SEK 1.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, there was a surplus of SEK 4.7 billion.

Both exports and imports climbed by 18.0 percent and 21.0 percent, respectively in April from last year.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 12.0 billion in April, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 13.8 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 2.5 billion in April compared to a deficit of SEK 1.9 billion in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.