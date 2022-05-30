Spain Inflation Accelerates In May

Spain consumer price inflation accelerated on higher fuel and food prices in May, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 8.7 percent in May from 8.3 percent in April. Economists had forecast prices to climb again by 8.3 percent.

Excluding energy, inflation rose to 4.9 percent in May from 4.4 percent in the previous month.

The annual increase was driven by higher fuel and food and non-alcoholic beverages prices.

EU harmonized inflation increased unexpectedly to 8.5 percent from 8.3 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 8.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in April. Similarly, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.7 percent, reversing the 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.

