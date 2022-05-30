Alan Parsons Project To Reissue 'I Robot,' 'Eye In The Sky'

The Alan Parsons Project have announced reissues of two of their platinum-selling albums, I Robot and Eye in the Sky, to mark the records' respective 45th and 40th anniversaries.

Comprised of Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson, the Alan Parsons Project released 11 albums during 1975 - 1990. I Robot, which came out in 1977, helped the duo break through in the U.S. The record's lead single, "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You," made it to the Top 40, while "Don't Let it Show," "Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)" and "Breakdown" also found radio airplay.

Eye in the Sky, which arrived in May 1982, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, and the record's title track reached No. 3 on the Billboard 100. The song "Sirius," which became the introduction song for Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, still has its presence in sports arenas around the globe.

Eye in the Sky will be available as a 180-gram 45RPM two-LP package. I Robot will be available in the same format, as well as a 33RPM UltraDisc One-Step 180-gram LP box set.

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), which remastered both albums for the reissues, said in a press release that the latest versions "will test the full-range capabilities of the world's finest stereo systems."

"We feel very lucky to be releasing these two masterworks by the Alan Parsons Project," John K. Wood, executive vice president of Mobile Fidelity, said in a statement. "Alan Parsons and Eric Woolfson's albums have never sounded so spectacular. The layering in the mixes is just phenomenal and otherworldly. Mastering engineer Krieg Wunderlich brought these two titles to a new level."

Eye In The Sky tracklisting:

"Sirius"

"Eye In The Sky"

"Children Of The Moon"

"Gemini"

"Silence And I"

"You're Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned"

"Psychobabble"

"Mammagamma"

"Step By Step"

"Old And Wise"

I Robot tracklisting:

"I Robot"

"I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You"

"Some Other Time"

"Breakdown"

"Don't Let It Show"

"The Voice"

"Nucleus"

"Day After Day (The Show Must Go On)"

"Total Eclipse"

"Genesis Ch. 1 V. 32"

(Photo: MoFi)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News