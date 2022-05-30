Portugal Retail Sales Growth At 6-Month Low

Portugal's retail sales increased at the weakest pace in six months in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

Retail sales climbed 4.6 percent year-over-year in April, well below the 12.8 percent rise in March.

The latest rate of increase was the slowest since October 2021, when sales had grown only 3.8 percent.

Sales of non-food products grew 11.5 percent annually in April and this was offset by a 3.6 percent fall in sales of food products.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 3.0 percent in April, reversing a 2.4 percent increase in the prior month.

